Athens City Schools changes grading system for K-3 students

ATHENS, Ala. - A new way of grading younger student is being implemented in Athens City Schools.

Administrators said they hope it encourages kids, and shows their parents what exactly they need to improve upon.

The new report cards for Athens City Schools kindergarten through third grades will no longer focus on A,B,C,D, or F grades.

Instead, it'll focus on a system that encourages positive reinforcement for students so that their parents can gauge where they're at in their learning experience.

The learning standards on the new grade reports are set by the state but administrators say teaching methods are up to them.

They believe the new change encourages stronger relationships between students, parents, and teachers.

"This allows teachers to effectively communicate with students what's going on in the classroom," said Superintendent Trey Holladay. "We think this will be a lot easier for the students to understand because they don't have a preconceived idea of what grades are."

Holladay said students are more than a score. Old grading methods aren't especially effective for young students.

"It didn't tell you what standard was being met, or exceeded or needs work," he added. "What it told you was, 'here's an average of the standards of reading.' This gives you specifically each standard of what a kid needs. So it's going to help the communication piece."

Holladay said if students master all the standards, they'll have a higher level of learning and a better chance at exceeding expectations.

Athens City Schools is hosting a parent informational about the new changes on Tuesday evening.

The event will begin at 5:30p.m. at the Board of Education Central Office.

The first standards-based grade reports will go out October 23.

