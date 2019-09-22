Week four of football produced touchdowns, tackles, and more

We had another great night of Friday night lights here in North Alabama this past week with tons of touchdowns, tackles, and more.

Here’s a look at the top five plays from week four.

Play number five goes out to New Hope vs Geraldine. Kyle Thackerson fielding the punt from New Hope at about the 43-yard line and he finds an opening and he takes it. Thackerson goes straight to the end zone.

For play number four we'll send it out to Muscle Shoals Trojans hosting Mae Jemison. We've seen him before and we'll see him again. Nebraska commit Logan Smothers double pumps and unleashes a 35-yard completion to Kolby Smith. What a catch by Smith. He loses a cleat in the process but gets the huge gain nonetheless.

The Grissom Tigers hosting the undefeated Austin Black Bears grabs play number three. Tybo Williams goes left, cuts back the other way, and there's just not many people in the state of Alabama who are gonna catch him. He gets 56 yards to the crib for Austin.

Play number two goes to Coosa Christian looking to get on the board against Decatur Heritage. Coosa Christian throws up a prayer, but it's picked off by Patrick Benefield, and he is going to take this one all of the way back for the Eagles.

Play number one comes to us from Rogers vs Brooks. The Lions send the kick-off down to the ten-yard line. Logan Evans takes the kick and burns through the Lions' special teams squad. He goes right up the middle but no one can bring him down. He takes the ball 90-yards downfield for a quick score.