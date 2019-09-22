Tropical Depression Thirteen forms off the coast of Africa

The thirteenth tropical depression of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season formed late Sunday night off the coast of west Africa.

The tropical cyclone is expected to move west-northwest into the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean, strengthening into a tropical storm and eventually a hurricane along the way.

If it does, it would receive the name “Lorenzo” and become the twelfth named storm of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

At this time, this tropical system is not expected in impact land areas within the next several days.

Below is additional information from the National Hurricane Center.