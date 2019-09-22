Tropical Depression Thirteen forms off the coast of Africa

The thirteenth tropical depression of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season formed late Sunday night off the coast of west Africa.
The tropical cyclone is expected to move west-northwest into the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean, strengthening into a tropical storm and eventually a hurricane along the way.
If it does, it would receive the name “Lorenzo” and become the twelfth named storm of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
At this time, this tropical system is not expected in impact land areas within the next several days.
Below is additional information from the National Hurricane Center.
WTNT33 KNHC 230244
TCPAT3
BULLETIN
Tropical Depression Thirteen Advisory Number 1
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL132019
1100 PM AST Sun Sep 22 2019
…NEW TROPICAL DEPRESSION FORMS IN THE FAR EASTERN ATLANTIC…
SUMMARY OF 1100 PM AST…0300 UTC…INFORMATION
———————————————–
LOCATION…10.8N 20.9W
ABOUT 365 MI…585 KM SE OF THE SOUTHERNMOST CABO VERDE ISLANDS
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…35 MPH…55 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT…W OR 270 DEGREES AT 16 MPH…26 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1007 MB…29.74 INCHES
WATCHES AND WARNINGS
——————–
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
Interests in the Cabo Verde Islands should monitor the progress of
this system.
DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK
———————-
At 1100 PM AST (0300 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression
Thirteen was located near latitude 10.8 North, longitude 20.9 West.
The depression is moving toward the west near 16 mph (26 km/h). A
general motion toward the west is expected through Monday, with a
motion toward the west-northwest expected Monday night and Tuesday.
On the forecast track, the center of the depression should pass
well south of the Cabo Verde Islands.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts.
Steady strengthening is expected, with the depression forecast to
become a tropical storm on Monday and a hurricane by Tuesday night.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).
HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND
———————-
None.
NEXT ADVISORY
————-
Next complete advisory at 500 AM AST.
$$
Forecaster Beven