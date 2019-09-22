Rain is on the way Monday, but it won’t amount to very much

Fall officially begins Monday morning, but sunrise temperatures will still run about 5 degrees above the average morning low for September 23!

Areas west of I-65 will wake up to some cloud cover, while locates east of the interstate will experience mostly clear conditions around sunrise. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 60s, but they will quickly warm into the 90s in the afternoon ahead of an advancing cold front.

While a fall cool-down isn’t on the way, scattered rain showers and thunderstorms return Monday ahead of an approaching cold front.

Don’t expect the showers and storms to put much of a dent in September’s rainfall deficit: At best, the heaviest rain shower or storm will produce 3/4″ of rain, but many of us in north Alabama will likely receive little more than a few drops.

We should stay dry Tuesday. A couple of isolated showers or storms will be possible through the second half of the week, but more spots than not miss out on rain.

Temperatures trending up late next week: After a brief drop into the 80s Tuesday, high temperatures will be trending up into the second half of the week.

The culprit? A stubborn upper level ridge that will park right over the Southeast, compressing the air below it and squashing any chances for rain. This combination will unfortunately keep the region abnormally hot and abnormally dry, which will compound the drought conditions that are developing across north Alabama.

