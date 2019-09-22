Motorcyclist hospitalized following law enforcement chase

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – A motorcyclist was injured after leading the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on a chase around 12 p.m. Sunday.

Eric Woodall with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the motorcyclist was driving over the speed limit going eastbound into Scottsboro and turned westbound after deputies tried to stop him.

Woodall said the man driving the motorcycle turned onto County Road 11 and deputies lost sight of the driver.

Authorities said when deputies caught up to the motorcyclist he had wrecked.

The driver wasn’t wearing a helmet and was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital, according to authorities.

Woodall said the motorcycle was reported stolen out of Madison County.