JSU President to take leave of absence

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. – Jacksonville State University President John Beehler will take a 90-day leave of absence beginning October 1.

According to our news partners at AL.com, the JSU Board of Trustees granted the medical leave for Beehler during an emergency meeting Saturday.

The absence comes amid statutory rape allegations where 9 people are currently facing charges.

In a letter to students, the chairman of the Board of Trustees Randy Jones said that the reason for Beehler’s leave is to “focus on family and health issues.”

Jones also said, “his leave is in no way related to the accusations of second-degree (statutory) rape alleged to involve JSU students.”