Jerry Maintains Tropical Storm Strength, Karen Forms Near Windward Island

Tropical Storm Jerry: Jerry has maintained tropical storm strength as it moves north through the Atlantic. The storm may brush Bermuda, but won’t have any direct impacts on the United States. For the latest key messages on Jerry, be sure to check with the NHC.

Tropical Storm Karen forms near Trinidad and Tobago: Tropical Storm Karen has formed this morning near Trinidad and Tobago and the Windward Islands. Karen will drift north over the next few days, maintaining tropical storm strength.

You can track both Jerry and Karen below.