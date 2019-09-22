Hundreds attend the North Alabama Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Hundreds gathered at Huntsville's Big Spring Park Sunday for the North Alabama Walk to End Alzheimer's. Their goal was not only to raise awareness and funds but to make Alzheimer's a household name.

Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research.

Organizers said it is a disease that impacts the entire family, not just the one diagnosed.

Laura Morris is a caregiver and advocate who said the walk is a sad time for her and others but is necessary for the community.

"I didn't want this to be me and I sure didn't want this to be David and I don't want it to be your families. I want us to all not ever know what this disease is but that's just not reality. It's big. It's huge. It's a tsunami and it's coming," said Morris.

Morris said the walk is also an opportunity to offer hope and support to family and caregivers of those with Alzheimer's.

Each participant had the opportunity to experience the Promise Garden. Promise Flowers of different colors represented various reasons for

walking.

Walking to End Alzheimer’s:

• Blue- They currently have Alzheimer’s disease or dementia.

• Purple- They have lost someone they love to the disease.

• Yellow- They are supporting or caring for someone with Alzheimer’s.

• Orange- They support the cause and a vision of a world without Alzheimer’s.

• One person held a white flower at the ceremony to represent hopes for the first survivor of Alzheimer’s.

All funds raised through Walk to End Alzheimer's further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer's Association.