Get involved: Here are the events you can attend to support the Great Diaper Drive

WHNT News 19 is partnering with Rocket City Mom, iHeartMedia Huntsville, the Food Bank of North Alabama and Walmart to make sure every family in the Tennessee Valley has access to the disposable diapers they need.

There are a number of events planned for in September and October that will help support the Great Diaper Drive.

September 23-29: National Diaper Awareness Week

September 25: Huntsville Botanical Garden Giveback Day Anyone who donates diapers and/or wipes to the Huntsville Botanical Garden gets free admission Don’t forget, the Scarecrow Trail is going on right now!

October 7: iHeart Media Concert featuring LOCASH and Walker Hayes at 7:00 p.m.

October 7-17: Diaper donations accepted at Walmart stores across the TN Valley

October 17: Diaper Drive Blitz Day & Diaper Games

November 7: Beirgarten at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center

Note: There’s a chance more events could be added to the list. Please check back for updates.

The 2019 Great Diaper Drive effort is sponsored by the Crestwood Maternity Center and Redstone Federal Credit Union.