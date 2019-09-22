× Explaining the need for the Great Diaper Drive

Did you know 5.2 million children in the U.S. who are three years or younger live in poor or low-income families? Many families find themselves without a sufficient supply of diapers to keep a baby clean, dry and healthy – 1 in 3 families, in fact, report experiencing diaper need.

According to the National Diaper Bank Network, there is no state or federal child program that allocates dollars specifically for the purchase of diapers. and food stamps can’t be used to buy diapers.

The organization also says low-income families often find themselves in a tight spot because they don’t have transportation to go to a “big box” store to buy diapers at a lower price. That means they buy diapers at convenience stores at a cost that is higher than the average $70-80 a month.

Most childcare centers – even free and subsidized facilities – require parents to provide disposable diapers. They don’t often accept cloth diapers. That means, the inability to afford diapers may keep parents from being able to go to work or school.

Interested in learning more facts about the need for diapers? Check out this quick-reference fact sheet.

You can help!

Donate online to the Great Diaper Drive. The Foodbank of North Alabama will set up a donation page soon.

Want to make a physical donation? Host a diaper shower, or join us on our 2019 Great Diaper Drive blitz day on October 17 to donate diapers and wipes. There are also a number of drop-off locations accepting donations from Oct. 7-17.