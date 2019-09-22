Essential Church opens at new location in Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Last year Five Points Baptist Church closed its doors for good, but they decided to give their property away to another church that really needed it. They chose Essential Church which previously held services in an office space off of University Drive in Huntsville.

One year later the work is finished.

Chase Allen is the Executive Pastor at Essential Church and he said, "We started this church a few years ago here in Huntsville and were so excited now to have a permanent home here in the Rocket City."

For years the church has been portable. Every week volunteers would set up and tear down for services. Now their efforts can go toward other missions.

"Since we started the church we have been really passionate about a couple of things and one of those is working closely with the homeless community here in Huntsville," said Allen.

Bobby Quimby joined the church several years ago.

"I became homeless after a technical violation and a friend of mine invited me to go to essential while we were still over there on University," said Quimby.

For the man who didn't have a place of his own, with Essential Church, he found a place to call home.

"They didn't judge me or anything else. And that meant more to me than anything else," said Quimby.

Now he is using his experiences to help others and said "that's another testimony I can give of what God has done for me."

And he is grateful there is a permanent address for a church that has always felt like home.

Essential Church's official grand opening is Sunday October 27.