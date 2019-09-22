× Drop-off locations for the Great Diaper Drive

Thanks for participating in the 2019 Great Diaper Drive.

As you know, WHNT News 19 working with our partners at Rocket City Mom, the Food Bank of North Alabama and iHeartMedia to collect disposable diapers to go to families in need right here in the Tennessee Valley. This community effort for babies is proudly sponsored by Crestwood Maternity Center and Redstone Federal Credit Union.

We have a number of drop-off locations accepting diaper and wipe donations that will be delivered to the Food Bank of North Alabama. They will be accepting donations October 7-17, 2019.

The following are the cities with Walmart stores that are accepting donations for us:

All Huntsville Supercenter and Neighborhood Market Walmart locations in the following cities:

Huntsville

Madison

Florence

Scottsboro

Albertville

Arab

Guntersville

Athens

Can’t make it to any of these locations to drop off your donations? We will also be accepting online donations. That link will be set up in the coming days.