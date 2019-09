Turn your diaper collection effort into one big party! Go big and send invites. Or not. Whether it’s a fancy potluck or a quick break-room gathering, you’ll still have a blast.

Here are the downloadable elements that can help make your diaper shower a success:

Printable Invitation

Poster

Square Social Media Invitation

Facebook Resources

Event Page Invitation

Cover Photo

Timeline Image

Twitter Resources

Twitter Invitation

Header Photo

Timeline Image