× Come meet the WHNT News 19 & WDRM teams at Diaper Drive Blitz Day

MADISON, Ala. – For two weeks, starting October 7th, there will be bins placed at various locations across the Tennessee Valley, just waiting for your donations of diapers and wipes to help families in need. That two-week effort will culminate with a Blitz Day – one day near the end of the effort that will be staffed with team members from WHNT News 19 and 102.1 WDRM.

Join us October 17, 2019 at the Walmart Supercenter on Madison Blvd. We’ll be there throughout the day starting at 5:00 a.m. to accept your donations until 7:00 p.m.

This could be the perfect time to drop off the diapers & wipes you collect at a “diaper shower” you organize specifically for this drive.

Can’t make it to the Blitz drive or any of our other drop-off locations? We’re also accepting online donations. That link will be set up in the coming days.

This effort is in partnership with Rocket City Mom, iHeartMedia Huntsville, the Food Bank of North Alabama and Walmart

The 2019 Great Diaper Drive effort is sponsored by the Crestwood Maternity Center and Redstone Federal Credit Union.