Chris Newlin says despite growth, NCAC mission remains the same

If you want a great example of how something could start small and become an international success story, go no further than the National Children’s Advocacy Center in Huntsville.

It was founded in 1985 in a small house in the downtown area – now its home is in a collection of impressive buildings.

Executive Director Chris Newlin says despite the growth, the basic job hasn’t changed.

“Our mission is to coordinate the multi-disciplinary response to child abuse in this community – that’s the foundation, that’s the core mission of everything we do. In addition to doing that and running a number of child abuse prevention programs in this community, we are also a national and international training center for professionals that are doing this same work all over the globe.”

You can watch our full interview with Newlin below: