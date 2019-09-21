Thousands attend Smithsonian Museum Day at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Today more than 1500 museums and cultural institutions opened their doors for free in honor of Smithsonian Museum Day.

Here in Huntsville thousands of people filed into the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.

Janet Woodall and her husband were first in line. They came last year, but they loved the museum so much that they came again this year.

Janet said, "It's just fascinating."

The Woodalls came from Georgia to see the museum. They are retired and frequently travel. The two say they have visited many of the nations state parks. Space has a special place in their hearts.

"I grew up in St. Louis and I remember Sputnik flying over my house at night, going out at night and watching Sputnik travel around, so I guess that's when space was engraved in my soul," said Janet.

11-year-old Shakynah Davis loves space so much she said she wants to go to UAH to learn how to build rockets.

"I want to be a mechanical engineer," said Davis.

She has been to the museum five times but for her, it's never boring because there is always something new.

One recently added feature is the 'When We Went to the Moon' exhibit which highlights things like the lunar rover. The exhibit will only be at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center for a year. After that, it will travel around the country.

During today's event astronauts of all ages got to explore, learn, and let their passion for the galaxies shine.

Just like when man first landed on the moon 50 years ago, today was one that many will never forget.