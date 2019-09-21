Non-profit Kids to Love takes fundraising to new heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Kids to Love is once again taking fundraising to new heights.

For the second year, the non-profit partnered with the rappelling fundraising group Over the Edge. Participants had to contribute or commit to raising fifteen hundred dollars for a chance to rappel down the Regions Center in downtown Huntsville.

Kids to Love's CEO and founder Lee Marshall said the money raised will have an immediate impact on foster children in the Tennessee Valley.

"So, the money that we raise here today will stay local and support our children in foster care that we serve whether it's through Kids to Love, Davidson Farms, any of our outreach programs, or our K-Tech training program," said Marshall.

This year's event had more than ninety-two participants.