Man arrested after fleeing from Owens Cross Roads police

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. – A man was arrested after running from police late Friday night in Owens Cross Roads.

According to Huntsville Police, Owens Cross Roads Police initially tried stopping the man along Hobbs Island Road around, but he ran away into a nearby field.

Huntsville Police and New Hope Fire were called to assist, with Huntsville sending a K9 unit and two SWAT officers to aid in the search.

Police said the K9 bit the man and he was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where Owens Cross Roads Police arrested him.