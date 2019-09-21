× Make-A-Wish Alabama raises over $100,000 at Wish Night gala

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Organizers say the inaugural Huntsville Wish Night gala was a roaring success.

Held at the Huntsville Botanical Garden on Friday, September 20, 2019, the event featured live music, an auction, along with appearances by Wish Kids and their families.

WHNT News 19’s own Melissa Riopka emceed the event, too!

Donations were pledged before the event, but the auction and donations during the event were bolstered with a match from Landers McClarty Subaru – pushing the night’s fundraising over the $100,000 mark.

All the money raised goes to help Make-A-Wish Alabama grant wishes for kids all across the state.