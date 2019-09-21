Fractal Brewing Project opens in Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- A new brewery is now pouring pints in south Huntsville.

This week, Fractal Brewing Project opened to customers on Leeman Ferry Road.

Owner Larry Lowe took over the space, which is the former home of Straight To Ale and Olde Town Brewing.

The brewery offers a dozen different beers, cider and ales, along with non-alcoholic drinks including ginger ale and kombucha.

"There's a large part of the community that wants something interesting to drink but doesn't necessarily want a buzz," Lowe said. "So, that's where we're looking at craft sodas, kombuchas, cold brew coffee, intentionally keeping that as part of the menu. To have people comfortable coming in and using the facility."

Lowe says the name comes from a science term.

In geometry, a fractal is a never-ending pattern, which no matter how much you shrink or increase the size, the shape remains the same.