Four injured in Limestone/Madison County Wreck

Posted 7:25 am, September 21, 2019, by , Updated at 07:29AM, September 21, 2019

The evidence left after the car wreck.

LIMESTONE/MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Paramedics were called to a wreck on the Limestone-Madison county line Saturday morning.

According to a tweet from ALGO, the wreck occurred on Alabama Highway 53 at Pulaski Pike.

HEMSI spokesman Don Webster said three HEMSI ambulances, a supervisor, and the rescue squad were dispatched for a total of four patients.

Webster further stated two of the patients were in critical condition with two seriously injured.

HEMSI and Athens-Limestone EMS each took two of the four patients to the hospital.

