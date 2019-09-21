× Four injured in Limestone/Madison County Wreck

LIMESTONE/MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Paramedics were called to a wreck on the Limestone-Madison county line Saturday morning.

According to a tweet from ALGO, the wreck occurred on Alabama Highway 53 at Pulaski Pike.

Moderate Crash on AL53 all dir. @ MP 338.4 at Pulaski Pike in Ardmore. Expect moderate delays. More details: https://t.co/YZeu13S6xd — ALGO Huntsville (@algo_hvl) September 21, 2019

HEMSI spokesman Don Webster said three HEMSI ambulances, a supervisor, and the rescue squad were dispatched for a total of four patients.

Webster further stated two of the patients were in critical condition with two seriously injured.

HEMSI and Athens-Limestone EMS each took two of the four patients to the hospital.