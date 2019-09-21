Four injured in Limestone/Madison County Wreck
LIMESTONE/MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Paramedics were called to a wreck on the Limestone-Madison county line Saturday morning.
According to a tweet from ALGO, the wreck occurred on Alabama Highway 53 at Pulaski Pike.
HEMSI spokesman Don Webster said three HEMSI ambulances, a supervisor, and the rescue squad were dispatched for a total of four patients.
Webster further stated two of the patients were in critical condition with two seriously injured.
HEMSI and Athens-Limestone EMS each took two of the four patients to the hospital.