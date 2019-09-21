× Deputies, bounty hunter arrest Missouri fugitive in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – Deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office arrested a fugitive from Missouri Thursday morning, and they were assisted by a famous bounty hunter.

The Sheriff’s Office arrested Britnay Kernell, 32, at the Traveler’s Inn near I-59 around 2 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Collinsville Police and a fugitive recovery service led by Leland Chapman, whose father is famed bounty hunter Dog Chapman.

Deputies arresting Kernell stated they found methamphetamine on her.

In St. Charles, Missouri, Kernell had warrants for possession of a controlled substance over 35 grams and two warrants each for possession of a controlled substance and possession of synthetic marijuana.

The Sheriff’s Office said, in addition to new charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, Kernell also had warrants in Jackson County and with the Fyffe Police Department.

Chapman credited law enforcement with getting Kernell arrested.

“I’d like to thank all of the people that helped us last night. If it wasn’t for law enforcement we wouldn’t be able to get her in custody. That was the most important thing, is the coordination between all of the law enforcement officials and agencies. She was definitely on a crime spree. This manhunt and her crime spree spanned several states.”

Sheriff Nick Welden added “We’re happy to help bring a wanted fugitive to justice. Especially when this person is busy committing new crimes in our area. DeKalb County is no place to hide for criminals.”