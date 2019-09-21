College Football Forecasts

Alabama v. Southern Miss: The Crimson Tide will take on the Golden Eagles in a warm and dry game in Bryant Denny today. Kickoff is at 11 am, so the game will be played in the warmest part of the day. Temperatures will top out in the low 90s in Tuscaloosa, but the temperature could be a few degrees higher in the stadium.

Auburn @ TA&M: Auburn travels to College Station for a big time SEC match-up against the Aggies at 2:30 pm. The heat will be on for this game, with the heat index climbing into the triple digits. An isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out either.

UNA @ Jacksonville St: UNA hits the road today to play JSU this evening. The weather in Jacksonville will be a bit warm, but with the 6 pm kick, it won’t be too uncomfortable, and the weather will stay dry for this game.

Alabama A&M @ Samford: Alabama A&M hits the road this weekend as well and heads south to Birmingham to take on Samford. The weather in Birmingham won’t be too different from here in Huntsville. A warm afternoon will give way to a pleasant evening. A little warm at kickoff, but overall decent football weather this evening.