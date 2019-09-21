× Authorities looking for escaped inmate in Elmore County

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are searching for an inmate that escaped from the Frank Lee Work Center in Elmore.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said that Eric Lamar Nelms Jr., 21, escaped around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this escapee, please notify your local law enforcement agency or call the AL Dept. of Corrections at 1 (800) 831- 8825.

Nelms is described as being 5’7″ tall, weighing 160 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Nelms was sentenced to three years in April of 2019 for burglary in the third degree in Lee County.