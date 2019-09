MADISON, Ala. – A fundraiser is going on now to help raise money for the animal organization A New Leash on Life.

The organization started a GoFundMe page to raise money for a new life-saving adoption center for dogs, cats, kittens, and puppies in Madison.

They are in desperate need of several crucial items like medical supplies, kennels, and animal rescue and transport equipment.

If you would like to donate, click here.