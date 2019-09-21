× 2 Vinemont residents arrested after Cullman County pursuit

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Friday afternoon, Deputies arrested two Vinemont residents after a pursuit in Cullman County.

According to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle on Highway 157. The suspects drove off into West Point before abandoning the vehicle and running away.

K9 Deputy Copper arrived and helped quickly arrest both people in the vehicle.

Austin Wade Eipp, 25, and Brittany Hope Riggs, 27, were arrested. Both face several charges.

Eipp was arrested on warrants for first-degree theft of property, third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, third-degree receiving stolen property, and two counts each of third-degree theft of property and unlawful breaking and entering to a vehicle. Eipp also faces a charge of attempting to elude.

Riggs was arrested on warrants for first-degree theft of property, third-degree burglary, third-degree theft of property, and failure to appear on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Riggs also faced charges of attempting to elude, speeding, reckless driving, and driving on the wrong side of the road.

Both were taken to the Cullman county Dentition Center and were held without bond.

CCSO investigators and deputies also discovered and recovered a large amount of stolen property in the suspects possession.