1 killed in wreck on Hobbs Island Road Saturday

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – One person was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Hobbs Island Road early Saturday morning.

HEMSI spokesman Don Webster told WHNT News 19 crews were called to a wreck in the 4500-block of Hobbs Island Road around 5:15 a.m.

Webster said it was a single-vehicle wreck and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.