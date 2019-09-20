× Walmart will stop selling e-cigarettes

(CNN) — Walmart, America’s largest retailer, said Friday it will stop selling e-cigarettes as the number of deaths tied to vaping grows.

“Given the growing federal, state and local regulatory complexity and uncertainty regarding e-cigarettes, we plan to discontinue the sale of electronic nicotine delivery products at all Walmart and Sam’s Club U.S. locations,” the company said in a statement. “We will complete our exit after selling through current inventory.”

