VOTE HERE: Albertville, Hazel Green, Randolph and West Limestone up for Jack’s Pep Rally of the Week

Posted 5:00 am, September 20, 2019, by

This week’s finalists for the Jack’s Pep Rally of the Week are the Albertville Aggies, Hazel Green Trojans, Randolph Raiders and West Limestone Wildcats.  You can vote once per hour now through Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 4:00 p.m.  We’ll announce the winner that night on WHNT News 19 at 6:00.  Good luck to this week’s schools!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.