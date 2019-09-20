× Trail of Tears motorcyclists ride this weekend through North Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Watch the roads this weekend!

The Alabama-Tennessee Trail of Tears Corridor Association to host the 26th annual Trail of Tears motorcycle ride on September 21st.

The group recognized the thousands of American Indians that were moved on the Trail of Tears.

The annual ride follows the original nearly 200 miles route from Bridgeport to Waterloo, Alabama to honor the Creek, Choctaw, Cherokee, Chickasaw and Seminole tribes.

Motorcyclists plan to line up in downtown Bridgeport at 7:00 a.m. and head to Huntsville at 8:00 a.m.

The ride will come into Huntsville from the east side of the city along Hwy 72, continue westbound along I-565 to Exit 3 and stop at Redstone Harley Davidson around 10:00 a.m. for a 2-hour lunch. The plan is to leave Harley Davidson around noon and take Old Hwy 20 to Mooresville Road to Hwy 72 east of Athens and continue west on Hwy 72.

All entrance ramps to travel westbound on I-565 will be closed for the safety of the riders as the ride travels through Huntsville.

The group is expected in Waterloo around 3:00 p.m.

Organizers ask you to come out and learn about the history of the Trail of Tears, see the Trail first hand and feel the brotherhood shared by those who ride it.