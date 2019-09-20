× The Trash Pandas are looking for a mascot!

MADISON, Ala. – The Trash Pandas are looking for a dynamic superstar to get the crowd pumped for games!

Do you have what it takes?

The ideal candidate must be outgoing and physically fit. The mascot will need to be able to sustain energy throughout The Rocket City Trash Pandas game. In addition to being an in-game performer for home games, you will be required to attend appearance requests throughout the entire year.

Applicants must be good with children.

Applicants also must be 18 years or older with a reliable form of transportation and at least 5’4″ with a lean, to medium build to fit into the costume.

Requirements to be submitted:

Submit a 30 second to minute-long video (performance/sketch). This performance must be appropriate for a family audience.

Incorporate skits, your dancing abilities, any stunts and how you would interact with fans of any age in the video.

Include a little about yourself and why you should be the iconic Rocket City Trash Panda mascot.

Position requires five months of 70 home games to attend, from April through August.

Compensation is on a per-game basis and will be paid bi-weekly.

Click here to apply!