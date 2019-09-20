× The Shoals Symphony Orchestra presents Cirque de la Symphonie Sept. 22 at UNA

FLORENCE, Ala – The breathtaking, gravity-defying artists of Cirque de la Symphonie will drop into Flowers Hall of the UNA campus for a performance of high-flying excitement and incredible music by the Shoals Symphony Orchestra on Sunday, September 22nd at 3:00pm. Be dazzled by world-class acrobats, aerial flyers, contortionists, jugglers, and tumblers in a musical Cirque wonderland.

Cirque de la Symphonie is a unique and exciting production designed to bring the magic of cirque to the music hall. It is an elegant fusion of cirque and orchestra, adapting the stunning performances of cirque artists with the majesty of the full symphony orchestra. The program showcases many of the best cirque artists in the world, thrilling the audience with aerial flyers, acrobats, contortionists, dancers, jugglers, balancers, and strongmen. These are some of the most accomplished veterans of exceptional cirque programs and include world record holders, gold-medal winners, Olympians, and some of the most original talent ever seen.

Something magical happens when these cirque veterans take the stage in front of the live orchestra. Audiences are mesmerized by an aerialist flying out over their heads, performing acrobatics on silk fabrics. Children are amazed at the wizardry of the juggling feats and magic acts. The strength and flexibility of the strongmen and contortionist leave audiences astounded. The cirque feats contribute to the spirited performance of the orchestra, providing a visual enhancement to the magnificence of a live symphony concert. Proclamations of “the best concert program ever” by conductors and musicians alike are common. One music director exclaimed, “It`s like one plus one equals three- the whole is greater than the sum of the parts.’ The symphony plays with more energy, and the cirque artists provide peak performances in this unique environment.

Tickets are available for purchase online at http://www.shoalssymphony.una.edu, by phone at (256) 710-1623, or in person Monday through Friday, 3:00pm to 6:00pm at the Shoals Symphony Office, 409 N Court St, Suite 100, Florence.

The Shoals Symphony Orchestra`s presentation of Cirque de la Symphonie is sponsored by the generous support of the Alabama State Council on the Arts, Marty & Susan Abroms, and Bill & Kelley Lyons.

The Shoals Symphony Orchestra is a partnership organization under the auspices of the University of North Alabama and the Shoals Symphony Orchestra 501c3. It is, first and foremost, a teaching orchestra, comprised of a unique blend of core professional musicians, university professors and students, and traveling professional per-service musicians. Audiences have doubled in the past three seasons, and the orchestral community of musicians, board members, staff, and volunteers work toward a common vision and mission: to enhance the cultural life of all residents of the Shoals area through musical performances and educational programs.