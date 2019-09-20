× Study: drinking tap water could increase risk for cancer

(CNN) – You might want to think twice about filling your glass from the sink because a new report indicates there may be cancer-causing products in tap water.

Researchers with the Environmental Working Group say they found 22 carcinogens including arsenic, uranium and radium in tap water.

The watchdog group says there may be a health risk even though most tap water meets the legal standards put in place by the federal government.

Study published in Heliyon estimates more than 100,000 cancer cases could stem from contaminants in tap water: https://t.co/fauWzEiesG @ewg pic.twitter.com/3tEZTW20nq — Heliyon (@HeliyonJournal) September 19, 2019

The study was published Thursday in the journal Heliyon.