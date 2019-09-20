Redstone Federal Credit Union places last beam on new downtown building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A new business is taking shape in the heart of Huntsville after 62-thousand work hours.

Crews placed the last beam of the latest Redstone Federal Credit Union building on Friday. This is the company's first downtown presence out of the 20-plus branches they own.

CEO Joe Newberry said Redstone will maintain the site's cultural significance with a historic marker during their ribbon cutting ceremony next summer.

"So this was the second oldest African American church. This is where a lot of people worshipped and so to us, this is always about people helping people and that's what we will continue to do," said Newberry.

Redstone's new branch is at the site of the former home of Phillips Christian Episcopal Church.

The congregation chose to relocate to Winchester Road earlier this year.