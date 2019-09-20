× Over 22k QuickStand Lite Workstations recalled by Humanscale

Humanscale is recalling more than 22,000 Quickstand Lite Workstations.

The recalled workstation’s arm can break and cause the workstation to fall, posing a risk of injury.

The Consumer Product Safety report has received 52 reports of the arm breaking, including 12 reports of minor injuries from the arm breaking and falling on consumers.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled workstation and contact Humanscale to receive a free repair kit.

Contact Humanscale toll-free at 855-319-0315, email at QSLinquiry@humanscale.com or online at www.humanscale.com.

Click here to read the full recall.