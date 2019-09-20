× Motorcycle rider in serious condition after I-565 wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – HEMSI paramedics took a man to Huntsville Hospital in serious condition after a wreck on I-565.

The wreck happened around 10 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of 565 near the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.

HEMSI spokesman Don Webster said the motorcycle rider was involved in a wreck with a vehicle.

The man, who is in his mid-30s, was taken to Huntsville Hospital trauma services in serious condition, Webster said.

The wreck blocked some lanes of eastbound traffic in the area, backing traffic up to the Research Park Boulevard exit.