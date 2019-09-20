Mompreneur conference helps moms make business happen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Ask almost any mom and they'll tell you being a mom is definitely a full-time job. The thought of owning their own business can seem impossible. Mompreneur helps moms make business and raising children work.

For Megan Nivens-Tannett's being a mother is the main priority. She says, "My number one motivator to succeed in life, in this stage of life is definitely my kids."

When she is not in mom mode, she is running her own marketing consulting firm called Flourish, but her path to owning her own business was anything but easy.

"I was actually laid off of a job and then was a victim of a job that just went south very, very quickly so I was left on my own trying to figure out what I wanted to do, " says Nivens-Tannett.

She found The Catalyst and got the training, connections, and encouragement she needed to take the leap to launch her business.

"My mind was blown at how many resources we have available to us and when you start a business, just like when you become a mom you don't know what you don't know," she says.

Dana Stone also struggled before she found the courage to branch out on her own.

"I was in the corporate world, I was stressed out, I was sick there were just so many things and I saw an opportunity and I thought you know what I can do this," she says.

Now she runs a business helping moms get their children to sleep and she has her own podcast called Winning at Mom Life.

Dana Stone says the podcast is about "the journey of me trying to become a better person a better mom and I want to take everyone with me."

Now just like these women, many other moms are making connections and getting the tools they need to their visions to come to life.

