Madison County K9 officer to receive protective vest

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – One of Madison County’s hard-working K9 officers is about to get a bullet and stab-proof vest.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. donated the vest thanks to a sponsorship from Tipton, Indiana resident Susan Phifer.

The Sheriff’s Office said it expects the vest, for officer Zuka, to arrive in eight to ten weeks and it will be embroidered with the phrase “In memory of Tanya Phifer Reed.”

Vested Interest, a non-profit based in East Taunton, Massachusettes, has been around since 2009 and has provided over 3,500 American-made, custom-fitted vests to dogs across all 50 states.

A donation of $950 funds one vest, which retails for between $1,700 and $2,300. In total, the charity has provided $5.7 million worth of vests in its 10-year existence.

Each vest weighs four to five pounds and comes with a five-year warranty.

Vested Interest provides vests to dogs employed with law enforcement who are at least 20 months old. New academy graduates and those with expired vests can participate in the program.

For more information or to sponsor a vest, visit the Vested Interest website or call (508) 824-6978.

Donations can be made online or by mail to P.O Box 9 East Taunton, MA 02718.