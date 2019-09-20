Huntsville holds ribbon-cutting ceremony at John Hunt Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The city of Huntsville hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday for the new cross country course opening at John Hunt Park.

The championship-caliber cross-country course is 10-meters wide with a manicured grass surface course and multiple spurred loops providing various distance options including 5K, 6K, 8K, and 10K.

Mayor Tommy Battle was at the event along with local running clubs and school running teams.

"Something that's great is that it's made for the community. It's made for young people to get out there and run. Some of the older runners can come out and run, but it gives us a place that you can really get back into the green world with nature and enjoy running," said Mayor Tommy Battle.

The course accommodates high school, NCAA, and USA track and field needs for all their various training and competition events.

The opening of this park establishes Huntsville as a premier running venue.