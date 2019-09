Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our Hometown Lenders Game of the Week for Football Friday is Florence vs James Clemens. A battle of two Class 7A heavyweights. We'll be live from Madison City Stadium tonight at 5 and 6 p.m.

You can expect a hard-fought battle, these are two teams that are not gonna take this matchup lightly and they're not gonna go easy-- ever.