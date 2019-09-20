× Governor Ivey’s cancer procedure ‘went well’ at UAB, she has returned to Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey’s office said Friday afternoon the governor’s “procedure” at UAB went well today and she has returned to Montgomery.

The announcement comes just a day after Ivey issued a statement saying doctors had found a cancerous tumor on her lung and that she would undergo the procedure — as a first step toward taking targeted radiation treatments.

The governor’s office said today:

“The governor’s outpatient procedure today at UAB went well and as planned. She is back in Montgomery and looks forward to returning to her regular schedule next week.”

Ivey said Thursday afternoon that she has a “tiny, isolated malignancy” on her lung.

Her doctor found the spot during a routine exam, Ivey said in a statement.

“The good news is I am one of the fortunate ones where this was discovered early, and it is very treatable,” she said.