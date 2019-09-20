Florence Police arrest Leighton woman who stole money from her mother

Posted 12:09 pm, September 20, 2019, by , Updated at 12:10PM, September 20, 2019

Photo courtesy Florence Police

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence Police arrested a woman who stole money from her elderly mother.

Investigators said Stacey Payne, 50, took $2,900 from her mother’s checking account over a month. Florence Police took a report from the mother on Thursday, and Payne was arrested Friday.

Payne was taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Center and was charged with first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly, first-degree theft, first-degree forgery, and identity theft. She was held on $150,000 bond.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.