Florence Police arrest Leighton woman who stole money from her mother

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence Police arrested a woman who stole money from her elderly mother.

Investigators said Stacey Payne, 50, took $2,900 from her mother’s checking account over a month. Florence Police took a report from the mother on Thursday, and Payne was arrested Friday.

Payne was taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Center and was charged with first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly, first-degree theft, first-degree forgery, and identity theft. She was held on $150,000 bond.