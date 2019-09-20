Fifteen Huntsville Police officers promoted in ceremony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - More than a dozen police officers in Huntsville have reason to celebrate this weekend. Friday afternoon, Chief McMurray and his commanders promoted 15 officers.

Of the group, three Sergeants became Lieutenants, nine officers got their stripes to become Sergeants and three more officers were named Investigators.

After each of them was named, a loved one joined them to pin on their new badges.

"Fifteen promotions like this could move as many as 30, 40, 50 people within the department," Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray said. "It's really fun to have this much movement in the department at one time."

"When I first came in in 2011, we had the largest class Huntsville had ever put out," said Sgt. Timothy Richards. "Forty cadets at the time I graduated. And to be a part of the largest sergeant promotion says something about being part of something great."

The ceremony may be one of the last big events inside the former Johnson High School.

The city is now converting the school gym into a multi-million dollar recreation center.