EPA launches 8th annual Campus RainWorks Challenge

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is launching its 8th annual Campus RainWorks Challenge.

It is a competition that promotes students to think outside the box and design innovative green infrastructure solutions for stormwater management, showcasing the environmental, economic, and social benefits of these practices.

“The Campus RainWorks Challenge gets students excited about the innovative infrastructure that provides clean water for campus communities,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Water David Ross. “The program engages the next generation of potential clean water professionals and fosters the interdisciplinary collaboration necessary to solve the problems of the future.”

Since 2012, nearly 700 teams and over 4,000 students have participated in the Campus RainWorks Challenge.

Registration for the competition is open until October 15. All entries are due December 17 and winners will be announced in the spring.

For more information about the Campus RainWorks Challenge, click here.