Department of Corrections officer arrested, charged with trafficking

TROY, Ala. – An Alabama Department of Corrections officer was arrested after buying drugs from an undercover agent during an ongoing investigation by the department’s investigation and intelligence division.

Correctional officer Corey McClendon, 26, of Louisville, was charged with trafficking in controlled substances in the parking lot of a business in Troy on Sept. 13.

McClendon works at Easterling Correctional Facility in Barbour County and ADOC officials say he confessed to buying meth with the intent of bringing the drugs into the prison.

McClendon was taken into custody by ADOC agents working with the DEA and the Troy Police Department’s SWAT Team. McClendon was booked in the Pike County Jail

The ADOC Investigations and Intelligence Division is continuing to investigate the case.

“The arrest of McClendon is yet another example of our efforts in combating criminal activity including corruption within our institutions,’’ said Arnaldo Mercado, director of ADOC’s Investigations and Intelligence Division. “It reiterates our strong commitment to the citizens of Alabama to provide for their public safety, as well as ensuring a safe and rehabilitative environment for Alabama inmates.”