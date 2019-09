DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police said Friday they were searching for a burglar who broke into a business and nearby car.

According to a tweet, the man committed the burglaries on September 8, 2019, around noon.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Jackson at (256) 341-4642 or tjackson@decatur-al.gov.

#HelpID: Do you recognize this man? He is suspected of burglarizing a business on Beltline Road SW and breaking into a vehicle near the premises, on September 8, 2019, at approximately 12:00 p.m. Have info? Contact Det. Jackson at (256) 341-4642 or tjackson@decatur-al.gov. pic.twitter.com/d75DpdAtAJ — Decatur, AL Police (@DecaturALPD) September 20, 2019