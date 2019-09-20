× Decatur police looking for 2 robbery suspects

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police are looking for two individuals who they say were involved in a robbery Thursday morning.

Police are looking for Adrian B. Crayton and Mashaud T. Lewis. According to the report, Crayton and Lewis have active warrants through Decatur Police for robbery in the second degree.

Officials say they anticipate more charges.

Any information regarding the location of Crayton and Lewis can be sent to Sgt. Burleson at 256-341-4633 or mburleson@decatur-al.gov.

