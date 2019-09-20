Cullman County man arrested with half-pound of meth

Posted 11:35 am, September 20, 2019, by , Updated at 11:36AM, September 20, 2019

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Hanceville man with a little over a half-pound of meth.

Officials say they arrested Jacolby Conway Pitts, 31, on Wednesday, September 18th. Pitts was arrested for Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of Control Substance, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, according to the report.

Deputies say they executed a search warrant late Wednesday night at the Pitts’ house.

During the search, authorities say they recovered approximately 245.6 grams of meth,  needles and other drug paraphernalia.

Mr. Pitts has currently made bond.

