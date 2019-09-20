College Football Forecast: What To Expect This Weekend

Most games look good this weekend.

Auburn at Texas A&M – WHNT News 19 – 2:30pm CT – Kyle Field – College Station, TX

Auburn’s game at Texas A&M could have a few showers and storms. Thankfully “Imelda” continues to weaken and move away from the Houston/College Station area. Here is a look at the futurecast for Saturday afternoon. You can watch the game on WHNT News 19 at 2:30pm Saturday.

Spotty showers and storms are possible, but nothing like parts of southeast Texas had earlier in the week from Houston to Beaumont. Highs on Saturday reach the upper 80s to lower 90s with a heat index above 100°. Stay hydrated if you are going to this game. Make sure you have Live Alert 19 just in case showers and storms move into the region. Make sure you have lightning alerts turned on.

Alabama vs. University of Southern Mississippi – 11am – Bryant-Denny Stadium – Tuscaloosa

The forecast looks good for Alabama and Southern Miss Saturday. It will be very warm, but not as hot as it was for New Mexico State. Futurecast shows scattered clouds with a southeast breeze around kickoff.

Temperatures start in the middle 80s at kickoff with readings around 90 in the second half. Take the sunscreen, hat, and sunglasses. With an early kick, there isn’t going to be much shade inside the stadium. Even those seated on the west side of the stadium will likely be in the sun most of the game. At least there is no rain in the forecast in Tuscaloosa.

UNA at Jacksonville State – JSU Stadium – Jacksonville, AL – 6pm

Alabama at Samford – Seibert Stadium – Birmingham, AL – 6pm

The forecast looks good for UNA and Alabama A&M. Kickoff for both game are set for 6pm. Expect tailgating temperatures around 90 with readings falling around kickoff. No rain is in the forecast.

Hopefully is a decent southeast breeze, it will be comfortable for both games if you are heading to Birmingham and Jacksonville this weekend.

WHNT News 19 Weather Discussion