Bicycle Rodeo hosted in Guntersville Sept. 21

Posted 6:44 am, September 20, 2019, by

Children in colorful helmets hold bike handle-bars and are ready to ride their bikes in green field

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Break out your wheels this weekend for a family-friendly bicycle rodeo.

The Guntersville Police Department and the Guntersville HS Anchor Club are hosting a Bicycle Rodeo on Saturday, September 21st from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The Bicycle Rodeo will be held in the Guntersville Elementary School parking lot.

This event is complete with training, inspections, bicycle and helmet raffle, and fingerprinting.

Organizers ask you to bring your own bike and helmet but say some will be available for use.

Free T-shirts will also be available while supplies last.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.