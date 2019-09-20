× Bicycle Rodeo hosted in Guntersville Sept. 21

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Break out your wheels this weekend for a family-friendly bicycle rodeo.

The Guntersville Police Department and the Guntersville HS Anchor Club are hosting a Bicycle Rodeo on Saturday, September 21st from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The Bicycle Rodeo will be held in the Guntersville Elementary School parking lot.

This event is complete with training, inspections, bicycle and helmet raffle, and fingerprinting.

Organizers ask you to bring your own bike and helmet but say some will be available for use.

Free T-shirts will also be available while supplies last.